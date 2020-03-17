OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The Brother Of The 2017 Manchester Bomber Was Just Found Guilty Of Murder

On May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Today (March 17), his brother has been convicted of 22 counts of murder for helping plan and carry out the attack, outlets are reporting.

Hashem Abedi had pleaded not guilty to all 24 counts — including one count of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to cause an explosion — but as The New York Times reports, he did not testify or offer any evidence during the six-week trial. Eventually, he stopped showing up to court altogether, and he was not present to hear his verdict.

Before his brother detonated the device and killed concertgoers as they filed out of Manchester Arena after Grande's show concluded, the pair had chemicals delivered to one address, assembled the bomb in another, and used a third to finalize their creation, according to Manchester police.

Max Hill, director of public prosecutions, said in a statement, via the Times, "He has blood on his hands even if he didn't detonate the bomb."

After the attack, Grande tweeted, "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words." Mere weeks later, the pop star returned to the city for the One Love Manchester benefit concert in front of 55,000 people and thousands more around the globe. It featured performances from Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Grande herself, and more; the show raised a reported $13 million in relief efforts.

Revisit the One Love Manchester concert in full below.