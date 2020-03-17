Grab Your Umbrella Because Rico Nasty Makes It Rain Money In 'Lightning'

YouTube/Rico Nasty

Rico Nasty's back with a stormy new video for "Lightning." I hope you've brought an umbrella that has some pockets. Because this storm isn't made out water droplets — you'll be pelted by money.

Rico Nasty's happiness is at the center of "Lightning." The beat could open up flowers on a nice spring morning if it wanted to, and the rapper's uplifting bars about hopping out of the struggle and into a Tesla make you want to quit your job and sprint out into the streets towards the bank.

"I don't hear my haters, y'all motivate me to get the paper," is just one of the many motivators that make this song a gem. The video's just as exciting, with fresh cars and thick wads of money in every direction. The message is clear: Rico Nasty is back for 2020 and ready to make the world rage to her sweet, yet shocking, brags.

Rico Nasty's last project was 2019's Anger Management with Kenny Beats. Earlier this year, she appeared on 100 Gec's "Ringtone (Remix)" with Charli XCX and indie pop group Kero Kero Bonito.

Check out Rico Nasty's happy bragging in "Lightning" up above.