Thundercat's Stirring New 'Fair Chance' Pays Tribute To Mac Miller

Thundercat was a close friend, and frequent collaborator, of Mac Miller. The pair worked together on songs like "Hi" and "In The Morning" and Thundercat even surprised Miller at the latter's Tiny Desk concert to play with him in 2018. He was set to embark on Miller's The Swimming Tour before the rapper died and, since then, Thundercat has mourned for his close friend.

Today (March 17), Thundercat has released a tribute song to Miller in the form of "Fair Chance." The heartwarming track, that also features Lil B and Ty Dolla $ign, is a pensive look at Thundercat's brotherly relationship with him and how, although circumstances change, the love that he has for Miller will never change.

Thundercat's voice begins this dreamy ode with important, emotional words that are directed to Miller. "I keep holding you down/ Even though, you're not around," he sings. Both Ty and Lil B bring some intense feels to the track, with the former exploring his own relationship with Miller and the latter looking for the cure to a broken heart. Thundercat's opening chorus is the last thing we hear, letting us know that Miller will always be inside of his heart.

"Fair Chance" is the latest single from Thundercat's forthcoming album, It Is What It Is. He's previously released "Black Qualls" that featured Steve Lacy and Funk legend Steve Arrington along with "Dragonball Durag" which came with a wild visual starring Haim, Kali Uchis, and more.

Listen to Thundercat's emotional tribute to Miller in "Fair Chance" up above.