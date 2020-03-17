Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Just Made A Million-Dollar Food Bank Donation

Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively just made an important donation in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Reynolds took to social media on Monday (March 16) to share that he and Lively have donated $1 million in total to two different food banks across the United States and Canada in a bid to help bring relief to anyone affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and love income families," Reynolds wrote. "Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA." He didn't indicate how much from the total donation would go to each organization, but it will likely simply be split in half.

"If you can give, these orgs need our help,” he continued. "Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection." He then made an attempt at some humor to try and give folks a reason to grin.

"(Hugh Jackman‘s # is 1-555-😢-HUGH)." Obviously, it's not a real number.

Reynolds even added some snark to the Instagram caption where he made the official announcement on behalf of himself and Blake.

"I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole. If you’re able to help, visit, @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada," he captioned his message.

Reynolds and Lively are the latest celebrities to give for a good cause, following Justin Bieber's donation in February to Beijing Chunmiao Children Aid Foundation as the novel respiratory illness first began to spread across Wuhan, China.

"Watching the news I couldn’t imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends," Bieber wrote. "China we stand with you as a collective humanity… Whether it be this or the fires of Australia we all need to be there for each other."

It's a difficult time that we're all going through right now, but gestures like these are certainly still very much appreciated.