Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Seth Rogen Is Dedicating His Social Distancing Time To His Pottery

Distinguished actor, screenwriter, comedian, ceramicist, and wife guy Seth Rogen is going to be making a lot more pottery.

Rogen, who is likely practicing social distancing as a preventive attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, took to social media to post a photo of his most recent creation, and let all of us all know that we'll be getting a lot more of his art going forward.

"I made this pot and then put this plant in it," Rogen posted on Instagram on Monday (March 16). "It seems happy. Get ready for a lot of this shit over the coming weeks!!"

Rogen, whose entire Instagram is full of his creations, has been tweeting since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic encouraging people to work from home if they can, and pointing out that all the guidelines asking people to stop touching their faces made him realize that all he does is touch his face.

On March 15, he astutely pointed out a different way to shake hands: the Wu-Tang symbol.

Making pottery has always been a big part of Rogen's online persona, and it's a great reminder that at-home hobbies are an excellent way to spend your time if you're privileged enough to self-isolate — and Rogen's Instagram is always there for excellent inspiration.