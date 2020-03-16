Billie Eilish Sends Fans A Hopeful Message About Coronavirus: 'Be Safe, But Don't Go Crazy'

Getty Images

Like many of us, Billie Eilish is chillin' at home and practicing social distancing as a preventive attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Unlike many of us, however, the 18-year-old has one of the biggest online platforms in the world — so she decided to send an honest message detailing her thoughts about the pandemic to her 58 million Instagram followers.

"Hi guys. Wanted to make a video talking about this coronavirus because this shit is fucking crazy," Eilish began her selfie-style vid, which she posted to her Instagram Story on Monday (March 16). She continued, "It is a really, really big deal right now and it's not a joke. I know because a lot of us haven't seen it with our eyes… it's hard to understand that it's real. But it really is real. And I've seen a lot of young people out in the world, and it's really irresponsible, and I'm going to explain why."

Eilish then recounted her initial reaction to the spread of COVID-19. Like a lot of people, she shrugged it off and assumed that since she's young and healthy, it wouldn't affect her. But as the outbreak has continued to spread across the world, Eilish has realized the importance of staying inside for the betterment of the people around her.

"I was just like, 'Oh, I don't give a fuck, I'm young, I don't care if I get it.' It was that stupid state of mind where I'm like, 'I'm not gonna get it, I'm immune,'" she said. "And I did not realize that it's not about me. So everybody that's thinking, 'I don't care if I get it,' it's not about you. If you do happen to get it or if you're near somebody that gets it, you can transfer that to somebody else who's much weaker. And that's completely irresponsible."

She continued, "You could get it and you could be fine, but you could give it to your parents, you could give it to your grandparents, your aunts, your uncles, your friend's mom. I realized it's not about me and I should be worried about the people around me."

Last week, Eilish's Where Do We Go? World Tour came to a halt after just three shows, with her remaining North American dates postponed until further notice. In her IG Story, the singer admitted that it's difficult keeping her distance from the outside world — "I'm a really physical person, I understand it's hard," she said — but she ultimately seems to be savoring her time at home.

"Don't go out. Stay inside, it's so easy," she said. "I feel great because I never get to be home, so I'm livin'." Eilish even revealed that she's taking this opportunity to foster puppies at home: a great option for anyone with the time and resources to do so.

With her IG video, Eilish joins a growing list of celebrities — like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga — who are encouraging their fans to cancel plans and stay home. The "Bad Guy" singer ended her message with a plea for her fans to stay calm, but to take the outbreak of COVID-19 seriously, as she seems to be doing.

"All I'm trying to say is be safe. It is real out there," she said. "But don't go crazy. We will get through it."