'Amber Just Fainted': Drama (And EMS) Arrives In This Teen Mom OG Sneak Peek

Amber expressed feeling "ashamed" about her ongoing legal issues during the Teen Mom OG premiere. But this is not the only hardship the mother of two will face in the coming episodes.

"Guys, Amber just fainted," her producer David declares in the "this season" clip above, while another member of the production team carries her into a vehicle. An Indianapolis EMS truck can also be seen in the brief glimpse of the incident.

But that's not all: What lengths might Catelynn and Tyler go to in order to have a son? And how does Cheyenne's family react to Cory and Taylor's baby news? View the clip, and keep watching Teen Mom OG every Tuesday at 8/7c.