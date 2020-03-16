Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

It's a drastic attempt to slow the spread of the virus and save lives

Social Distancing Is Coming To Bars In California, New York, Michigan, and More

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, state leaders in the United States are calling for closures of bars and restaurants – a strict move in an attempt to enforce the social distancing that the Centers for Disease Control says will slow the spread of the virus and save lives.

California

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Sunday (March 15) that he would close all bars, nightclubs, and wineries. Some city mayors in the state have also required that gyms, movie theaters, and other venues close until further notice.

“These are profoundly significant steps and they are significant steps from two days ago,” Newsom said in a news conference, according to The Guardian. “We’re guided deeply by what’s happening, not just by anxiety, not just by fear, but by a very pragmatic response to meet this moment without creating other unintended consequences.”

Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday (March 16) that all restaurants and bars will close, beginning at 8 p.m. Monday night, according to the Hartford Courant. The governor also announced that there will be no more gatherings of more than 50 people, and gyms, casinos, and movie theaters will also close. They will remain closed until further notice.

“We must do everything we can as a community to slow the spread of this virus so that we don’t overwhelm our healthcare system and we protect the most vulnerable,” Lamont said. “Viruses do not know borders, which is why taking a regional approach on this issue is the best plan forward. A national approach to these measures would be the best option to slow and mitigate the spread of this virus.”

Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Sunday (March 15) that all bars and restaurants must be closed from Monday (March 16) evening through March 30, according to Chicago’s WGN9.

“There are no easy decisions left to make as we address this unprecedented crisis,” Pritzker said Sunday. “As your governor I can't allow the gravity of these decisions from taking the measures that the science and the experts say will keep people safe.”

Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday (March 16) that he will order all restaurants and bars to close.

“We’re going to have exceptions in there for drive-thru, for delivery but we are to the point now that this is a step that we have to take,” Beshear said, according to CNN.

Maryland

On Monday (March 16) Gov. Larry Hogan shut down all bars, restaurants, movie theaters, and gyms in the state, the Baltimore Sun reported.

“We should continue to expect the number of [COVID-19] cases to dramatically and rapidly rise,” Hogan said. “This is going to be much harder, take much longer and be much worse than almost anyone is currently understanding."

Massachusetts

Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Sunday (March 15) that he will limit gatherings to fewer than 25 people, and order restaurants to be takeout only from Tuesday (March 17) through April 17.

“We know that a lot of the measures we are putting into place, including mandatory school closures and prohibiting gatherings of 25 people or more, will cause disruption in people’s day-to-day lives,” Baker tweeted. “With the steps we are taking today, we can ensure residents can still access key state services while taking necessary precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Michigan

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist announced Monday (March 16) that the state would temporarily shut down bars and restaurants until further notice.

New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday (March 16) that all movie theaters, gyms, and casinos will be temporarily shut down. Bars and restaurants will allow takeout only, and gatherings are limited to fewer than 50 people until further notice.

“We do not take any of the steps we’ve announced today lightly. We know that these will impact residents and families, communities, and businesses,” Murphy tweeted. “But our paramount concern is to #FlattenTheCurve – these steps will ensure we do not overload our health care system.”

New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday (March 16) that all restaurants and bars will be limited to takeout and delivery, beginning at 8 p.m. Monday night, the New York Times reported. Gatherings are limited to fewer than 50 people, and gyms, casinos, and movie theaters will close. They will remain closed until further notice.

“Our primary goal is to slow the spread of #Coronavirus so that the wave doesn’t crash our healthcare system,” Cuomo tweeted. “Social distancing is the best way to do that.”

Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Sunday (March 15) that all bars and restaurants in the state must close until further notice, according to the Cleveland Scene.

“I'm aware that this will impact many, many good workers. I can't tell you how sorry I am, but we will work to mitigate the suffering,” DeWine tweeted. “It is our goal for everyone to get through this.”

Washington

On Sunday (March 15), Gov. Jay Inslee announced the shutdown of restaurants, bars, and entertainment and recreational facilities until further notice. Restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery service.

“I know there will be significant economic impacts to all our communities. But every hour counts as we bend the curve of infection,” Inslee tweeted. “We have, and will continue to take steps to mitigate those challenges.”

This is a developing story. MTV News will update it as we know more.