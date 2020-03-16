Let Hayley Williams Singing 'Leave It Alone' On A Couch Relax You

(Bonnie Biess/Getty Images)

This is one Sunday session that you don't want to miss

Hayley Williams's "Leave It Alone" is an already mellow tune that sounds like a relaxing Sunday afternoon. She's released a new video recording of her performing the number with fellow Paramore member Joey Howard that takes place on a couch with closed eyes and bobbing heads. The two make one hell of a combo and they provide a seriously chill experience.

Joey Howard, Paramore's touring bassist, just feels the music, letting the chest-rumbling notes dictate the mood of Williams's minimalist setting. He shares the couch with Williams who's comfortable in her loungewear, quietly singing the tune for one awesome experience.

"Leave It Alone" will appear on Williams's solo debut album, Petals for Armor, when it drops on May 8. Other recently released songs like "Simmer" and "Cinnamon" will also appear on it.

She's also set to head out on a tour in support of the LP on May 13. For her first-ever solo trek, she announced that she's going to be hitting smaller venues. "I crave intimacy, these are small shows — I've been wanting to do this for a long time," she revealed earlier this month on Instagram.

Check out Williams's relaxing Sunday performance of "Leave It Alone" up above.