Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake Had The Biggest Streaming Week For An Album In Two Years

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Back in October 2018, Lil Wayne's long-awaited Tha Carter V racked up 433 million streams in its first week of release. Since then, no album has been able to match that kind of debut power on the Billboard 200 chart — until Lil Uzi Vert came along. The Weezy descendant blasted off with his likewise highly anticipated Eternal Atake on March 6, even dropping a deluxe edition-slash-entirely new project just a week later.

The move paid off. Lil Uzi's Eternal Atake has hit No. 1 on the chart, giving him the second No. 1 album of his career, Billboard reports. It's also the biggest streaming week for an album since Tha Carter V's debut a year and a half ago.

Getting granular for a moment, this is notable because January 2020 was the first month Billboard's new streaming metrics went into effect for its 200 chart. Now, both on-demand audio streams and video streams are tallied, meaning YouTube clicks count alongside Spotify plays. However, in the case of Lil Uzi, it wouldn't have mattered anyway: "Eternal Atake would still have the biggest streaming week since Tha Carter V's arrival, even if only audio streams were counted," the Billboard report reads.

The report also reveals another, different kind of milestone. As Eternal Atake bumps Lil Baby's My Turn from the top spot, it marks the first one Lil artist has replaced another at No. 1.

The chart news comes just as Lil Uzi has been accused of allegedly copying the artwork for his Backstreet Boys-interpolating single "My Way" from Korean artist Tae Tae. "My picture was posted on my blog six years ago, and it is possible to use it for profile pictures or non-commercial purposes, but it is not allowed to use anything else," he wrote on Instagram. "Now I'm very embarrassed and don't want to let this go."

Uzi weighed in on Instagram, writing in a comment, "Hey I'm not a mean person or a thief I get inspired a lot If you want Money I will have my team contact you and give you Money." He also said, as captured in a screen shot, "I wanna help in all areas I love art it's the only thing that keeps me okay and leveled."

Uzi's designer Artxstic, who made the "My Way" artwork, also wrote on the Instagram post of his version that the "original artist is being compensated."