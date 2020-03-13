JoJo Lays Out Her Requirements For A 'Man' In Confident New Video

YouTube

JoJo's comeback is chugging right along with another must-hear single. On Friday (March 13), the pop veteran released "Man," a warm, mid-tempo jam that doubles as a declaration of self-worth and a warning to potential partners. "If I'm gonna love someone, well damn / I'm gonna need a fucking man," she sings on the hook, refusing to settle for less than the best. "Someone who want me like a fan / I need somebody who can love me like I love me."

"Man" arrived alongside a sunny, confidence-boosting video in which JoJo executes some choreo in a red-lit studio and dances in a sunny field. In the vid's best scenes, she lets loose with some familiar-looking girlfriends: Tinashe, Ari Lennox, DNCE guitarist JinJoo Lee, Grown-ish star Francia Raísa, and dancer JoJo Gomez. The message is clear: She's perfectly happy loving herself until the right "Man" comes along.

In a tweet following the new single's release, JoJo wrote, "Now's the time to be ur own biggest fan. Pleeeeeez don't waste ur time til u find someone who can truly compliment ur fly and go hard as u do. Being single and making a life you love is too delicious to settle for less."

"Man" follows last year's "Joanna," which acted as a musical introduction to JoJo's new era, and the Chika-assisted "Sabotage." All three tracks are expected to appear on the singer's upcoming album, Good To Know, out on May 1.