Here's Three Minutes Of Niall Horan Dancing In A Turtleneck, Earmuffs, And A Bucket Hat

If you're in need of a little sunshine today, look no further than Niall Horan's latest release. The singer-songwriter has been in full promo mode for his second solo album Heartbreak Weather, and now that it's finally here, he's decided to celebrate by dropping the video for its buoyant title track.

In it, Horan's weatherman alter-ego, Niall Storm, comes out to play for three minutes of smiley solo dancing. As he belts about how the "clouds have been lifted" by someone new in his life, we see him fool around for the camera in various weather conditions. Whether he's doing body rolls in a pink turtleneck, bundling up in a parka and earmuffs, or pouring rainwater out of his Wellies, Horan manages to prove himself a lovable goofball for all seasons. Ron Burgundy *wishes* he was this charming.

Horan's Heartbreak Weather arrived on Friday (March 13), boasting 14 tracks total, including the singles "Nice To Meet Ya," "No Judgement," and "Put A Little Love On Me." Next up, the Irishman will head out on his Nice To Meet Ya Tour with Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher in tow.

Until then, check out his awesomely GIF-able "Heartbreak Weather" video for oh-so-sexy moves like these: