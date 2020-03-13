Jay Electronica Gets The Jay-Z Assist For His Debut Album, Finally Out Now

Getty Images

Jay Electronica, the myth, the legend, the elusive.

You may have heard his name. There's also a chance that you haven't. Whichever one that is, today is when you'll really get to know the rapper. He's finally released his debut studio album, A Written Testimony, after more than a decade in the game as a force who we all knew existed, but seldom seen proof of outside of guest verses. It's time to dig in and get acquainted, during these turbulent times, with who Jay Electronica really is and how he's been for all of this time.

Electronica's biggest early hit was "Exhibit C." Over a blistering cloud-crashing beat produced by legendary beatsmith Just Blaze, he carved out bars that put cracks in walls and scorched the Earth that he stood on. He ended up signing with Jay-Z's Roc Nation in 2010 and gradually became a myth. The Electronica name sparked back up in 2013 with a vicious verse on Big Sean's "Control" that also featured Kendrick Lamar to let everyone know that he still, and would always, have that spark that made him catch fire in the first place.

That wasn't his only spark. He hopped on Jay-Z's remix of Drake's "We Made It" in 2014 and collaborated with Justin Bieber for Poo Bear's "Hard 2 Face Reality" that dropped in 2018. These are just two of a few. There was never any way to predict what the mysterious rapper would do next.

Well, that was before Electronica revealed in February that he had a new album coming soon. And, lo and behold, it's finally here.

Now, let's get into the album.

Ja-Z is all over it, appearing on most of its tracks. He's not the only heavyweight to pop up. A Written Testimony also features Travis Scott, James Blake, The-Dream, and more. Producers like Swizz Beatz, No I.D., and Hit-Boy also make appearances. This isn't just an LP. It's a heavyweight, Roc Nation-style brunch over bold beats showing some of the whose who in rap and pop culture, coming together for one hell of an official introduction.

Electronica's album may have taken forever to finally come out. But it looks like it's been worth the wait.

Check out Electronica's A Written Testimony up above.