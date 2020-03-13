Lil Uzi Vert Drops Eternal Atake Deluxe Version, Featuring 14 New Songs

(Erika Goldring/FilmMagic)

Just a week ago (March 6), Lil Uzi Vert whisked away a large percentage of the population to his home planet with the surprise release of his sophomore studio album Eternal Atake. Now, the rapper's doing the unthinkable and swooping up the rest of the Earth in his spaceship's beam with the release of a deluxe version of the LP featuring a collection of new songs that the rapper refers to as, Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2. With features from some of the hottest rappers in the game, Uzi's takeover is complete.

Uzi dropped Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World in 2016. It's a landmark project in any Uzi fan's catalog, the one body of work that began to hook fans to his electric rap style and unpredictable creativity. The fact that he's revived the series on the deluxe edition of Eternal Atake is everything. He even shared the cover for it as Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2 as if it were a stand-alone project. It's a flip on the first installment's Scott Pilgrim vs. The World-inspired album art.

With 14 new tracks, Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2 is nearly as big as Eternal Atake. It features new collaborations with Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, and Nav. Eternal Atake had Syd of the Internet as its lone guest so the energy is much different here.

Eternal Atake arrived off the fuel of Uzi's dance track "Futsal Shuffle 2020" and the Backstreet Boys-inspired "That Way." With two projects out in the span of a week, being our first full-length bodies of work from the rapper since 2017's Luv Is Rage 2, it's clear that Uzi has claimed 2020 as his own.

This is his planet now.

Stream the deluxe version of Eternal Atake — that features Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2 — up above.