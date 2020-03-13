Mulan, F9: All The Films, Shows, And Festivals Pausing Over Coronavirus Concerns

By Crystal Bell and Brittany Vincent
The growing concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak has effectively put Hollywood on hold. Productions are being halted, release dates postponed, and annual festivals are being canceled. Not to mention, people aren't exactly rushing to the movies at a time when public gatherings are being discouraged nationwide. With so much uncertainty surrounding the spread of the global health pandemic, it's unclear at the moment just how many films, television shows, and events will be affected — but in a major movie year like 2020 (Disney's live-action Mulan and F9 have already been pushed back), this is certainly unprecedented.
Here's a guide to all of the entertainment projects and live events that have been either delayed or canceled thus far. We'll keep updating the list, as even more are expected to occur as COVID-19 precautions sweep the industry.
Television
RiverdaleNetflix
On March 11, a representative from Warner Bros. TV confirmed to Variety that production on the hit CW show Riverdale would be halted after the discovery that a person working on the show came in recent contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.
"We have been made aware that a team member from Riverdale, which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19," shared a spokesperson. "The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation."
The Morning ShowApple TV+
On March 12, production on flagship Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show came grinding to a halt. Founder and CEO of Media Res, Michael Ellenberg, told Deadline the decision had been made to take a two-week hiatus "in concert" with their partners at Apple.
Ryan Murphy's The PromGetty Images
Despite being just a few days shy of wrapping up production, Murphy's feature adaptation of the Tony-nominated stage musical The Prom has shut down due to concerns over an on-location shoot at a local Los Angeles school. "No one has the coronavirus, this is just being prudent with everything that is going on around the world," a source reportedly told Deadline.
The Netflix film stars Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, and Andrew Rannells. It is set to premiere in 2020.
SurvivorGetty Images
On March 11, CBS announced that production on the 41st season of Survivor, which was set to begin in Fiji in March, had been delayed until May 19 "due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 globally," according to a statement from a CBS spokesperson.
Movies
MulanDisney
On March 12, Disney confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that it would push Mulan's North American theatrical release from March 27 to a new date later in the year in response to growing concerns around the novel coronavirus outbreak. The studio has not yet announced a new release date.
No Time to DieMGM
On March 4, MGM announced that after careful "evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace" it would officially delay the latest James Bond film's release until November 25, 2020.
F9YouTube/The Fast Saga
On March 12, Universal Pictures confirmed that it would be postponing the ninth installment of the globally successful Fast and Furious franchise — which was set for release on May 22 — by nearly a year. It will now hit theaters on April 2, 2021.
"To our family and Fast fans everywhere," the statement began. "We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That's why it's especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film." The decision to push the release date was made once it became "clear that it won't be possible" for many fans around the world to see the film amid COVID-19 concerns.
Peter Rabbit 2Sony Pictures
On March 10, Sony announced that it would push back the worldwide release of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway from early April to August, bypassing its Easter premiere.
A Quiet Place Part IIParamount Pictures
On March 12, A Quiet Place Part II director John Krasinski took to social media to personally announce that the horror sequel would no longer be released on March 19, citing the "ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us." Since movie-going is such a communal experience, he said, "I'm gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together."
The LovebirdsParamount Pictures
Per Paramount Pictures, the April release of Issa Rae and Kamail Nanjiani's modern rom-com The Lovebirds has been pushed back. However, the studio has not yet set a new release date.
The New MutantsDisney
The New Mutants just can't catch a break. After numerous delays, the teenage X-Men spinoff — which was originally pushed back in January 2018 under 20th Century Fox (now owned by Disney) — has been postponed yet again "out of an abundance of caution." The horror-mutant film, from director Josh Boone, was set for an April 3 release. No new release date has been set by Disney.
AntlersSearchlight Pictures
Disney and Searchlight Pictures also delayed the release of director Scott Cooper's indie horror film, which was slated for release on April 17. The studio has yet to set a new premiere date for the film, which stars Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons.
Events
SXSW 2020Getty Images
Just one week before the start of SXSW, the City of Austin has cancelled the annual tech, music, and film festival amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. "SXSW will faithfully follow the City’s directions," organizers said in a statement. The fallout from the event's cancellation is far-reaching for filmmakers, distributors, and festival employees. In fact, SXSW confirmed that layoffs would impact nearly one-third of festival employees in a "necessary but heartbreaking step."
-
On March 12, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, Jane Rosenthal, confirmed that she and her team had made the "difficult decision" to postpone the 19th Tribeca Film Festival, set to be held April 15 through April 26 in New York City, based on Governor Andrew Cuomo's recommendation of banning events of 500 people or more to cull the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
"We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of the public while also supporting our friends, filmmakers and storytellers who look to Tribeca as a platform to showcase their work to audiences," the statement read. "We will be back to you shortly with our plans."
CinemaConGetty Images
On March 12, organizers announced the cancellation of this year's CinemaCon, the annual Las Vegas gathering of global movie theater owners, due to concern over the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the globe.
"This year, due to the travel ban from the European Union, the unique travel difficulties in many other areas of the world and other challenges presented by the Coronavirus pandemic, a significant portion of the worldwide motion picture community is not able to attend CinemaCon," NATO’s John Fithian and Mitch Neuhauser said in a statement to Variety. "We look forward to continuing the 10-year tradition of presenting the largest movie theater convention in the world and joining our attendees in future celebrations of the moviegoing experience."
CinemaCon 2020 was scheduled to run March 30 to April 2.