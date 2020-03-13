Mulan, F9: All The Films, Shows, And Festivals Pausing Over Coronavirus Concerns

Disney / Warner Bros. TV / Paramount Pictures

By Crystal Bell and Brittany Vincent

The growing concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak has effectively put Hollywood on hold. Productions are being halted, release dates postponed, and annual festivals are being canceled. Not to mention, people aren't exactly rushing to the movies at a time when public gatherings are being discouraged nationwide. With so much uncertainty surrounding the spread of the global health pandemic, it's unclear at the moment just how many films, television shows, and events will be affected — but in a major movie year like 2020 (Disney's live-action Mulan and F9 have already been pushed back), this is certainly unprecedented.

Here's a guide to all of the entertainment projects and live events that have been either delayed or canceled thus far. We'll keep updating the list, as even more are expected to occur as COVID-19 precautions sweep the industry.

Television

Riverdale Netflix On March 11, a representative from Warner Bros. TV confirmed to Variety that production on the hit CW show Riverdale would be halted after the discovery that a person working on the show came in recent contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. "We have been made aware that a team member from Riverdale, which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19," shared a spokesperson. "The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation."

The Morning Show Apple TV+ On March 12, production on flagship Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show came grinding to a halt. Founder and CEO of Media Res, Michael Ellenberg, told Deadline the decision had been made to take a two-week hiatus "in concert" with their partners at Apple.

Ryan Murphy's The Prom Getty Images Despite being just a few days shy of wrapping up production, Murphy's feature adaptation of the Tony-nominated stage musical The Prom has shut down due to concerns over an on-location shoot at a local Los Angeles school. "No one has the coronavirus, this is just being prudent with everything that is going on around the world," a source reportedly told Deadline. The Netflix film stars Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, and Andrew Rannells. It is set to premiere in 2020.

Survivor Getty Images On March 11, CBS announced that production on the 41st season of Survivor, which was set to begin in Fiji in March, had been delayed until May 19 "due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 globally," according to a statement from a CBS spokesperson.

Movies

Mulan Disney On March 12, Disney confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that it would push Mulan's North American theatrical release from March 27 to a new date later in the year in response to growing concerns around the novel coronavirus outbreak. The studio has not yet announced a new release date.

No Time to Die MGM On March 4, MGM announced that after careful "evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace" it would officially delay the latest James Bond film's release until November 25, 2020.

F9 YouTube/The Fast Saga On March 12, Universal Pictures confirmed that it would be postponing the ninth installment of the globally successful Fast and Furious franchise — which was set for release on May 22 — by nearly a year. It will now hit theaters on April 2, 2021. "To our family and Fast fans everywhere," the statement began. "We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That's why it's especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film." The decision to push the release date was made once it became "clear that it won't be possible" for many fans around the world to see the film amid COVID-19 concerns.

Peter Rabbit 2 Sony Pictures On March 10, Sony announced that it would push back the worldwide release of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway from early April to August, bypassing its Easter premiere.

A Quiet Place Part II Paramount Pictures On March 12, A Quiet Place Part II director John Krasinski took to social media to personally announce that the horror sequel would no longer be released on March 19, citing the "ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us." Since movie-going is such a communal experience, he said, "I'm gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together."

The Lovebirds Paramount Pictures Per Paramount Pictures, the April release of Issa Rae and Kamail Nanjiani's modern rom-com The Lovebirds has been pushed back. However, the studio has not yet set a new release date.

The New Mutants Disney The New Mutants just can't catch a break. After numerous delays, the teenage X-Men spinoff — which was originally pushed back in January 2018 under 20th Century Fox (now owned by Disney) — has been postponed yet again "out of an abundance of caution." The horror-mutant film, from director Josh Boone, was set for an April 3 release. No new release date has been set by Disney.

Antlers Searchlight Pictures Disney and Searchlight Pictures also delayed the release of director Scott Cooper's indie horror film, which was slated for release on April 17. The studio has yet to set a new premiere date for the film, which stars Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons.

Events