Paul 'DJ Pauly D' Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino Sign For MTV's Revenge Prank

Plenty of pranks war champion have ensued on Jersey Shore, thanks in large part to Paul "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino. And now, the lovable Family Vacation pals will host a brand-new MTV series featuring plenty of practical jokes. Get the megaphone out!

Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny is slated to launch this summer. More details: Each episode will pair DJ Pauly D or Vinny with a subject of a viral internet prank who is seeking payback on the friend, family member or loved one who originally embarrassed them. With help from DJ Pauly D and Vinny, the pairs will attempt to pull off some of the most over-the-top pranks yet in order to get the ultimate revenge.

