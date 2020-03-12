F9 Has Pushed Its Release Date Back A Year Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

YouTube/The Fast Saga

Fans of the Fast & Furious franchise will have to wait about one more year for F9 to come out due to concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak, otherwise known as COVID-19. The film was originally scheduled for release on May 22, 2020, but Universal Pictures has now pushed back the release date to April 2, 2021, according to the film saga's official Twitter account.

"To our family and Fast fans everywhere," the statement began. "We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That's why it's especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film." The decision to push the release date was made once it became "clear that it won't be possible" for many fans around the world to see the film amid COVID-19 concerns.

"We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North American opening on April 2," the statement continued. "While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration."

The Twitter account further clarified that moving the date, though upsetting, is ultimately the best choice for the franchise and its devoted fan base. "Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together," the statement read. "We'll see you next spring."

It didn't take long for people to respond with both shock and disappointment to the one-year delay announcement. "This is the worst news I've heard from this whole pandemic," one fan tweeted. "OK this is getting out of hand now," another person wrote.

F9 certainly isn't the only film feeling the effects of the novel coronavirus outbreak. A Quiet Place II and Peter Rabbit 2 have also delayed their global release dates. TV shows and live events are feeling it, too, with shows including Riverdale and Survivor halting production, and large-scale festivals such as Coachella and SXSW getting canceled or postponed.