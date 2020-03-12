Pixar's Latest Soul Trailer Finds Beauty In Unexpected Places

Pixar

Pixar's upcoming animated adventure Soul may very well break your heart, and then put it all back together again.

There's a brand new trailer out now that showcases a bit more of the colorful and poignant tale of the afterlife, written and directed by Up's Pete Docter. It's bight and cheery, alright, but it's also a realistic rumination on whether life is worth all the pain many of us go through in the end.

Soul follows Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), an aspiring jazz musician who spends time teaching middle school band. When he gets his big break to bust out his best work at a popular jazz club in New York City, he can hardly contain his excitement – until he falls down a manhole.

After Joe falls, presumably to his death, he visits the "You Seminar," here souls to come to reset before they're sent back out into new bodies. He meets 22 (Tina Fey), a fellow soul who doesn't know if living is all it's cracked up to be. Together, Joe and 22 must work in a mad dash to get Joe's body back before he's doomed to remain a soul forever.

The new footage reveals a bit more of the seminar Joe and 22 must explore, as well as some additional touching moments that may very well find you reaching for the tissues. If you cried during any of the other Pixar films, we have it on good authority you'll cry here, too. There's plenty of room for contemplation, too – what does happen when we die, after all? Is it worth all the hardship to cling to life when it only brings many of us pain? It's getting deep for a kids' movie, that's for sure.

Soul will be asking the tough questions once it hits theaters on June 19, 2020.