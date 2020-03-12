Riverdale Halts Production, Cites Growing Coronavirus Concerns

Netflix

Production of the hit CW show Riverdale has been suspended amid growing concerns over the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19. In a statement from a Warner Bros. TV representative shared by Variety yesterday (March 11), a member of the cast or crew has been in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

"We have been made aware that a team member from Riverdale, which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19," the spokesperson said. "The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation."

"We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member," the statement continued. "The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority."

The spokesperson closed out the statement by saying that Warner Bros. will continue to put the health and safety of its cast and crew members first. "We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world," they said. Unfortunately, that means halting Riverdale until further notice. "Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended," the spokesperson added.

Riverdale is not the only series being extra cautious among the novel coronavirus outbreak. CBS has also halted production on the next season of Survivor, and several large events, including Coachella and SXSW, have been postponed or canceled. At the time of publication, there's no word on when Riverdale production will continue.