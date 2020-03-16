Challenge Season 35: How Will The Rookies Use Their Big Brother And Survivor Experience?

Riccardo Giordina

The Challenge is about to welcome lucky number seven rookies to the mad ness Season 35 fray. And while some (Bayleigh, Kaycee, and Swaggy C) know to "expect the unexpected," one player (Jay) won't be instructed to "drop your buff s ."

But what is their respective strategy on the longtime MTV series? For Swaggy, it's aligning with his fiancée Bayleigh (like the two demonstrated on Big Brother). However, he sees their unity as a benefit on The Challenge (their showmance relationship several years ago on the small screen wasn't viewed the same way).

"On Big Brother, when two people are together, it's an instant target," he told MTV News. "But in here, it's kind of easier because I can sleep in one room and she can sleep in another, and we can both have ears. Once she shows how scary she is, no one is going to want to mess with the two of us."

Meanwhile, Bayleigh is ready to shed the newbie stereotype (aka being the first to go into an elimination).

"I'm not a regular rookie," she explains. "You're not going to throw me in just because I'm new. I'm going to come in and beast every competition. I'm going to destroy everyone with my man, so people will want to work with us versus looking at us like dead weight."

Kaycee, meanwhile, is approaching this competition "pretty much the same" compared to how she played Big Brother. And it worked out favorably for her on BB.

"I won Big Brother Season 20 and getting along with everyone but also competing at the same time," Kaycee explained. "I'm ready to crush it."

Lastly, Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X alum Jay is approaching his game play as "an underdog" and will need to "politic to figure out which route to go." And he is "non-stop working out" (which he couldn't do on the beaches of Fiji).

Which rookie do you think has the strongest chance of making it far in this Challenge -- and who are you happy to see competing? Sound off, and do not miss the premiere of The Challenge: Total Madness on Wednesday, April 1 at 8/7c.