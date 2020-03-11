Lady Gaga Will Channel Kindness With Her New Anthology Book

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AT&T)

A new album and tour aren't the only ways that Lady Gaga is planning to take over 2020. This fall, she'll be releasing a new anthology book, Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community, that's about empowerment and inspiration. The book, set to be released through the Born This Way Foundation, will be here on September 22. It can be preordered now through Amazon, Target, and other retailers.

Channel Kindness will be a "collection of inspirational stories written by young people" and also "personal notes of empowerment" that'll include words from Lady Gaga herself, according to the book's official description on its website. It'll cover a vast array of motivational stories by "young changemakers who found their inner strength, prevailed in the face of bullies, started their own social movements, and decided to break through the mental health stigma."

Before that arrives though, Lady Gaga's forthcoming album, Chromatica, will be out on April 10. It'll feature the recently released tune, "Stupid Love." She'll be heading out on a supporting trek that'll hit six stadiums across Europe and North America.