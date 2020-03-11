Nina Dobrev Says Vampire Diaries Producers 'Tried To Write A Role' For Taylor Swift

(Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)/(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix)

It's been three years since the series finale of The Vampire Diaries aired on the CW, and it's still one of our favorite shows to date. Luckily, star Nina Dobrev isn't ready to stop talking about it either. And while promoting her new movie Run This Town, the actress revealed a little-known Vampire Diaries secret that involves the one and only Taylor Swift.

"I remember at the very beginning, we heard that Taylor Swift was a fan of the show," Dobrev told E! News's Pop of the Morning. "And then the producers tried to write a role for her." Unfortunately, the "Lover" songstress is a very busy woman, and it ultimately didn't come to fruition. "It didn't work out schedule-wise, obviously," Dobrev added. "She wasn't on the show."

Despite it not working out in the end, the actress was honored to know that Swift was a big fan of the series. "That was a surprising one," she said. And if the pop star's schedule somehow allowed for her to guest star, Dobrev is confident that she would have crushed it. "She would have been great," she said.

But just because Swift never appeared in The Vampire Diaries doesn't mean that she didn't get a chance to flex her acting muscle. Most recently, for example, she played Bombalurina in Cats. Swift also previously took on roles in the films The Giver and Valentine's Day, and guest-starred on episodes of CSI and New Girl.

In other words, Swift is no stranger to the small screen or the big screen. And although we would've loved her to make a cameo on the hit CW series, scheduling conflicts do happen. But if you're as brokenhearted as we are over the news, why not mend your broken heart by streaming Lover? And after that, head to your nearest movie theater to check out Dobrev in Run This Town. It's not quite the same, but it will help.