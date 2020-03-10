Coachella Has Officially Been Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Getty Images

Sad news for Coachella loyalists who'd planned on seeing the likes of Frank Ocean and Travis Scott in the desert this spring: the festival has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Festival organizers made the announcement on Tuesday (March 10), following a wave of speculation about whether or not the Goldenvoice-backed event in Indio, California, would proceed as planned. Originally set for two consecutive weekends this April, Coachella will now take place during the weekends of October 9 and October 16. Goldenvoice has also moved its Stagecoach country music festival from April 24 to October 23.

"While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously," the company said in the announcement.

Goldenvoice's statement makes no mention about whether the postponed dates will affect this year's lineup. Ocean, Scott, and Rage Against the Machine were previously announced as headliners, and the bill also includes Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Big Sean, Calvin Harris, and 21 Savage, among dozens of others.

Riverside County, where Coachella takes place, declared a public health emergency on March 8 after it accepted a coronavirus patient at a local hospital, bringing the county's total number of cases to six. Meanwhile, coronavirus concerns continue to spur the cancellation of multiple large-scale music events this year, including Austin's South by Southwest and Miami's Ultra Music Festival. Other artists who have canceled shows recently include BTS, Green Day, Miley Cyrus, Tove Lo, Khalid, Mabel, and Stormzy.

Information about refunds is being sent this week to those who purchased tickets for Coachella and Stagecoach. Read the official statement above.