Joe Biden Won Washington State's Primary A Week After Constituents Voted

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The polls closed in Washington a whole week ago (March 10), and there is finally an apparent winner: On March 17, seven days after voters took to the polls, former Vice President Joe Biden was announced the apparent winner of Democratic primary in the Evergreen state with 37.9 percent of the vote and 95 percent of precincts reporting, according to the New York Times. Sen. Bernie Sanders received 36.4 percent of the vote. President Donald Trump won the Republican primary, as expected.

CNN reported that, due to the fact that all of Washington's primary voting is done by mail, it can take longer to report results. Of the state's 107 delegates, 89 are up for grabs as pledged delegates depending on the results of the primary. So far, 43 have gone to Biden and 41 have gone to Sanders. This is a change from the 2016 elections, in which Sanders took the state during the primary.

Exit polls from the New York Times show that Biden received the majority of votes from constituents who identified as female, while Sanders took the majority of those who identified as male. Biden won the majority of voters over the age of 45 and those who identify as moderate or conservative, while Sanders absolutely dominated with votes cast by constituents between 18 and 44 years old and those who identify as independent or liberal.

Washington's elections for the United States House of Representatives and governor won't take place until August 4. Former presidential candidate and current Governor Jay Inslee is seeking re-election.

Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, and North Dakota also held their primaries on March 10.