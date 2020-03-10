Katy Perry Belts Her Heart Out During First 'Never Worn White' Performance

Getty Images

It's been less than a week since Katy Perry debuted "Never Worn White" alongside a gorgeous video that doubled as a pregnancy announcement. And rest assured, her growing baby bump is the real deal — she confirmed as much during an appearance on the Australian talk show The Project on Tuesday (March 10), where she performed her new single and chatted all things pregnancy.

"I'm definitely in it. There's no hiding it and no passing it off as, like, you know, just a breakfast burrito," the mama-to-be joked. "You know, I've always been a very curvy girl and I love to eat, so there had been rumors in the past that people had thought that I was pregnant. And now, they're right! They're more than right, yes. These are not cookies in my belly."

"Never Worn White" finds Perry belting her heart out about saying "I do" to the man she loves: her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. It doesn't seem like a particularly easy one to sing live, but KP effortlessly hit those high notes during her first performance of the romantic ballad. With a pianist and string quartet backing her, she glowed in a coral gown while crooning, "Love is a minefield, let's take this war, baby / 'Cause at the end of it all, I choose you and you choose me."

When asked about her new album, Perry remained mum on any concrete details but hinted at more new music in the coming months. "I've been kind of casually working on a record for a couple years," she said. "It's been a wild, wild ride, and it's all starting to peak. And let's just say it's going to be a jam-packed summer."

Elsewhere in the interview, Perry talked about her plans to balance motherhood and music, and dished about how "Never Worn White" was inspired by her relationship with Bloom.

"I thought that this song would be a really good first start for this next time in my life," she said, "to set the tone and to really talk about the vulnerability of commitment, and sometimes how amazing it is, but also how terrifying it can be. And a lot of stuff does bubble up when you're about to do that big number. The best way I know how to communicate is through music."

Oh, and for the record: Katy said she totally approves of her KatyCats nicknaming her first child "BabyCat." See more from her interview on The Project below.