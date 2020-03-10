Joe Biden Actually Won Youth Voters In Mississippi

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Mississippi voters elected former Vice President Joe Biden as their choice in the 2020 democratic presidential primary on March 10, with 80 percent of the vote and 59 percent of precincts reporting. He beat out Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who took home 15 percent of the vote. President Donald Trump won the Republican primary, as expected.

The state has 41 delegates, 36 of which are up for grabs depending on the results of the primary. So far, 28 of those delegates have gone to Biden.

According to exit polls by the Washington Post, Black people comprised 67 percent of voters who showed up to the polls, and 87 percent of them voted for Biden. The former Vice President also swept every age demographic, including voters aged 17-29, who had supported Sanders in Michigan and Missouri. By contrast, 57 percent of young people in the Magnolia state sided with Biden.

Mississippi voters also cast their choices for U.S. Senate and U.S. House. In the Senate, incumbent Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith won an unopposed race; she will face off against Democrat Mike Espy, who won with 92 percent of the vote and 53 percent reporting. For the House of Representatives, Democrat Antonia Eliason ran uncontested in the first district and will face incumbent Republican Trent Kelly, who also ran unopposed; incumbent Democrat Bennie Thompson will run against Republican challenger Thomas Carey in the second district; incumbent Republican Michael Guest will face Democratic challenger Dorothy Benford in the third district, and Republican incumbent Steven Palazzo will face an as-yet-to-be-named Democratic challenger in the fourth district.

This Tuesday, Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington also held their primary.

This is a developing story. MTV News will update it as we know more.