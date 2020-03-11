JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

The former Vice President took the state with a plurality, not a majority

It Was Close — But Joe Biden Also Beat Bernie Sanders In Idaho

On March 10, former Vice President Joe Biden beat Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in Idaho, becoming the primary election winner in the state with 48.9 percent of the vote and 99 percent of precincts reporting. Sanders received just 42.5 percent of the vote; the remaining votes were split between past presidential candidates who have since dropped out. President Donald Trump won the Republican primary, as expected.

The state has 25 delegates, of which 20 are up for grabs depending on the results of the primary. So far, 9 have gone to Biden and 7 have gone to Sanders.

Biden called all of his wins that night "a step closer to restoring decency, dignity and honor to the White House,” per the New York Times. “We share a common goal, and together we’ll defeat Donald Trump."

Sanders won the Idaho Democratic caucuses by 78 percent in 2016; the state's Democratic party has since shifted to an election system.

Idaho's other elections — including Republican incumbent Sen. Jim Risch's reelection for the U.S. Senate and both congressional districts — won't take place until May 19.

This Tuesday, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington also held their primary.

This is a developing story. MTV News will update it as we know more.