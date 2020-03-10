Justin Timberlake And Anderson .Paak Refuse To Hold Back On 'Don't Slack'

Justin Timberlake/Twitter

Justin Timberlake co-produced the upcoming Trolls World Tour soundtrack, and it's shaping up to be a funky, happy ride. After kicking things off with the SZA-assisted "The Other Side," JT has rolled out the album's second single: the similarly upbeat "Don't Slack," featuring noted funk enthusiast and chronic smiler Anderson .Paak.

The feel-good toe-tapper is a true collab, with Timberlake and .Paak taking turns hyping up their potential and encouraging others to do the same. "I'm up before the rooster, you dig? / I had to jump the moon to get big," .Paak sings, with JT chiming in, "Imagine all the lives that we could change / You don't even know the power you got in them legs." They combine forces on the handclap-heavy hook, singing over a propulsive beat, "OK now, don't slack / I need all my racks / No, we don't hold back / Act like you know that." It might just be this year's "Happy."

"Don't Slack" arrives alongside a colorful, kaleidoscopic lyric video packed with disco balls and dancing characters from the Trolls universe, including the ones voiced by Timberlake and .Paak.

"Don't Slack" debuted on Apple Music on Tuesday (March 10), with Timberlake telling Zane Lowe that he and .Paak may have more collaborative tunes on the way. "I hope he doesn't mind that I'm gonna say this right now, but we talked about a possible joint project," JT revealed. "We talked about it, but yeah, he's a busy man, too... He played me new stuff the other day. It's unbelievable. That dude is so gifted."

Outside of the soundtrack, Timberlake also dished about a track he recorded with Lizzo that he (and all the rest of us, TBH) hopes can be released from the vault soon. "Lizzo, can we please put the song out?" he said. "We have one. Can we please put the song out? Shout out to Lizzo. It's like a Chicago house record. And it goes so hard. It's so fun. It's so good."

While we wait for all of those promising collaborations to (hopefully) see the light of day, check out "Don't Slack" above. The full Trolls World Tour soundtrack — which also features Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton, and more — arrives on March 13, while the animated flick hits theaters on April 10.