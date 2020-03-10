Billie Eilish's Concert Featured A Powerful Statement About Self-Image

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

To start off the North American leg of her Where Do We Go? World Tour, Billie Eilish tackled a topic that she's dealt with since she got into music: body-shaming. At the American Airlines Arena in Miami, she used a voiceover and a video of herself to showcase why others' opinions of her don't matter and that she, along with countless others, should do what she wants.

On the opening night of her globetrotting new tour (March 9), Eilish prefaced her song "All the Good Girls Go to Hell" with a video interlude where she removes a jacket while explaining via voiceover that she finds comfort in who she is and not caring what anyone else thinks.

"The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?" the singer says as she slips out of the jacket and then her shirt, as fan-captured footage reveals. "If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut. If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?"

Eilish has always turned heads with her unique fashion style that's consisted of baggy jeans, oversized t-shirts, and other apparel that hides her figure. There's a reason for that.

In a Calvin Klein ad last year, the now 18-year-old singer revealed that her fashion choices have been intentional tools to avoid being objectified. "Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath," she said then. "Nobody can be like, 'She's slim-thick,' 'She's not slim thick,' 'She's got a flat ass,' 'She's got a fat ass.' No one can say any of that because they don't know.'

Judging by the response of the roaring crowd, it's clear that they agree that Eilish has the freedom to do what she wants. Check out Eilish's inspiring stand against objectification up above.