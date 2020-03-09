Drake Makes Fun Of Lil Yachty To His Face In The Wild 'Oprah's Bank Account' Video

YouTube

If you're a Drake fan who's missed seeing his acting on screen, good news! Drizzy has hopped on Lil Yachty's new single, the amazingly titled "Oprah's Bank Account," and he flexes his acting chops in the track's must-see video (which, yes, is worth your full nine minutes).

In it, Yachty stars as "Boprah" (a pun on his nickname "Boat"), fully committing to the role by wearing a curly wig, pantyhose, heels; the whole ordeal. Drake is the guest on The Boprah Show, and he delivers his Obama- and Madonna-referencing verse from the hot seat, before he and Boprah launch into a hilarious skit about his "light-skinned capabilities" and the current state of rap. "I think it's amazing writing nursery rhymes that nobody can understand," Drake deadpans after being asked for his opinion on mumble rappers. "I think it's really progressive and innovative. And, you know, I think at the forefront of that movement of music that should be forgotten about is Lil Yach-ee. I think that guy is just an innovator of music that should never be referenced or heard by human beings again."

The video's series of sketches continues with another interview with DaBaby, who also features on the song. The Kirk rapper illuminates Boprah about making an album that sounds like one ongoing song, and tells her where he's going when he constantly says "let's gooo." As for the song itself, it's an upbeat cut featuring the playful hook, "You look as good as Oprah's bank account / I just wanna take you out." But you'll probably be too busy giggling at Yachty's Oprah impersonation in the video to really notice much on the first listen. Check out the vid, helmed by Director X, below.

"Oprah's Bank Account" is the first new release featuring DaBaby since a video emerged of him hitting a female fan in the face at a nightclub over the weekend. As the clip circulated online, he shared on Instagram that the woman hit him in the eye with her phone before he struck her back. He did apologize, saying, "I do sincerely apologize. I'm very sorry that there was a female on the other end of that flashlight on their phone. But you know, keep in mind, I couldn't see you because you got the flash this close to me." He then invited to fly the woman out for an in-person apology.

The new collab also comes just a few weeks after Lil Yachty and DaBaby hopped on Drake and Future's "Life Is Good" remix. "Oprah's Bank Account" will appear on Yachty's upcoming album Lil Boat 3, out this spring. The Atlanta rapper first teased the song on Instagram back in January, telling fans he plans to bring back the sound that helped him blow up in 2016. "Y'all mind if I treat 2020 like 2016 with the melodies?" he wrote at the time, giving us a little hint of what lies ahead.