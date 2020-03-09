The Final Black Widow Trailer Is A Love Letter To Natasha's Fans

Marvel Studios

With every new trailer showcasing May's upcoming Black Widow, we're reminded just how much about Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) we don't know.

With the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, it looks like all of that is going to change. Black Widow is poised to give fans everything they've wanted from the character and more.

Just from the new footage alone, we can ascertain that there's a lot to learn about Black Widow's past throughout the entire movie. For one thing, we get an important glimpse of her time in the Red Room, where she undergoes intensive training as part of a top-secret Soviet initiative. It's the very same one that ends up forming part of Nat's "family," as top-tier officers in the program end up brainwashing young girls to become assassins and spies, much like Widow herself.

The primary antagonist this time around is Taskmaster, which Nat and company end up learning can be blamed for corrupting an additional group of girls. What does that mean? Plenty of stylish action from Nat and company as they work to right the wrongs enacted by the Soviets in charge of each corrupt crop of "training."

It looks like Black Widow will take place around the time between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, so it should give viewers a bit of a bridge to bring the two films together while adding a bit of context to Nat's story about what she may have been doing during that time. Everything else? It looks like the highlight reel of the Romanoff spy flick we've been patiently waiting for.

It's time to start that training regimen you've been planning. Black Widow is headed into theaters on May 1, 2020.