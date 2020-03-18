Challenge Sneak Peek: Kailah Hurls A Few F-Bombs At Bear

The two will canoodle -- and bicker -- when 'Total Madness' begins on April 1

Kailah and Bear have yet to appear on the same Challenge -- but a lot of some total madness is going to ensue between the notorious competitors.

In an extended three-minute look at the show's upcoming 35th season, premiering April 1, the Vendettas finalist is seen making out with the War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2 player. But the romance doesn't last long in the bunker.

"You're a f*ck boy, and I ruined a relationship for somebody who doesn't give a f*ck about me," Kailah says to Bear.

Meanwhile, why is host TJ Lavin asking Jenna if she wants to quit? We know how he feels about people who throw in the towel. And who is "going crazy on day one"? Watch it all unfold, and do not miss the premiere of The Challenge: Total Madness on Wednesday, April 1 at 8/7c!