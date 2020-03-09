Lil Baby And Bad Bunny Held Down The Top 2 Spots On The Charts

Getty Images

The charts this week have been kind to both Lil Baby and Bad Bunny following their releases of My Turn and YHLQMDLG, respectively. For Lil Baby, it's his first No. 1 album on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. Bad Bunny, meanwhile, debuted at No. 2, and YHLQMDLG instantly became the highest-charting all-Spanish-language album to ever appear on the chart. Both artists will surely be celebrating these massive achievements over the next few days.

Lil Baby's My Turn moved 197,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, according to Billboard's numbers. It's is highest sale total ever, with the next closest project of his being his 2018 collaboration with Gunna, Drip Harder. It's also cool to note that he's had five projects to chart on the Billboard Hot 200, and four of them have been in the top 10. He's always made music about working harder and elevating to the top, so it's fitting that his album named My Turn is the one to show that it really is his turn to take over.

Bad Bunny, meanwhile, moved an equally impressive 179,000 album-equivalent units in his first week. It's his second top-10 project, following his 2019 collaboration with J Balvin, Oasis. In addition to the highest-charting all-Spanish-language album achievement, Bad Bunny's LP also had the biggest week ever for Latin releases since Billboard began keeping track in 2014.

What. A. Week.