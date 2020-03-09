Rihanna Just Created A Fenty Beauty TikTok House — Because Why Not?

(James Devaney/GC Images)

If anyone knows the power of TikTok, it's Rihanna. And in an effort to be everywhere her fans are, the musician-turned-makeup mogul announced over the weekend that Fenty Beauty — the cosmetics brand she launched back in 2017 — is getting its very own TikTok house. And folks, it looks luxurious.

"We are standing in the official first Fenty Beauty TikTok home," the "Love on the Brain" songstress said in a video posted to Fenty Beauty's TikTok account. "I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative. I can't do it alone, so to join in with the people who are influencing the world and my community and my generation, this is a hub."

TikTok houses have become increasingly popular within recent months, offering creators an opportunity to easily collaborate at any time of day or night. Among the most well-known is Hype House, a collective launched in December of last year by creators Thomas Petrou and Chase Hudson. The collective also includes viral TikTokers Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Addison Rae, Avani Gregg, and several others.

Though the Fenty Beauty house is inherently different than Hype House in that it's a vehicle to promote the singer's beauty line, many elements are still the same. For example, the creators living there will be able to collaborate with each other to test out products, create epic makeup looks, and hopefully grow their individual followings as well. And much like Hype House, Fenty Beauty's digs include a bathroom large enough for a choreographed dance routine.

So who's in the Fenty Beauty house? Turns out, Rihanna's gathered some of her all-time favorite beauty influencers to be the first-ever residents. Savannah Palacio, Emmy Combs, and Dawn Morante are just some of the creators who are stoked to be living there. And after watching them create fierce looks with Fenty's Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation and Killawatt Highlighter, we're not going to lie: We're pretty excited about it, too.