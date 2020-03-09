Selena Gomez Definitely Was Not Feeling Her First On-Camera Kiss With Dylan Sprouse

Getty Images

'It was one of the worst days of my life'

Let's face it. First kisses can be awkward, no matter who you are.

That appeared to be the case for Selena Gomez, who had a bit of a snafu when it came to her first on-screen smooch with The Suite Life of Zack and Cody co-star Dylan Sprouse.

Kissing one of the Sprouse twins may have sounded like a dream come true back when the show was in its heyday (hey, even now). But during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Gomez opened up about how it was actually the exact opposite for her at the time.

Speaking with Clarkson, Gomez indicated that she had actually been crushing on Cole Sprouse for quite some time while growing up. She was "in love" with the Riverdale star, "obsessed" with The Suite Life, and "thought we were going to be together one day." Obviously that didn't happen, but she did get a chance to do a great appearance on the show.

When she got the chance to shoot her shot though, she found she wasn't even going to get to kiss Cole, but is brother Dylan instead. Bummer...?

"I guest-starred on the show, but I kissed his brother and I didn't get to kiss Cole. It was my first kiss—on-camera! It was one of the worst days of my life!" She laughed her way through the admission, but didn't quite elaborate on what made it so bad.

Luckily, she had done just that in a previous interview with Twist Magazine, sharing the awkward details.

"I actually leaned in to kiss him, and I had my eyes closed a little too early and I ended up missing like half of his lip. It ended up being the most awkward kiss in the world. But I was 12 so it was okay and it was good."

So, there you have it. Stressing over your first kiss? At least yours wasn't broadcast around the world and your "worst day."