Christina Aguilera Brings Her Fighter Out For New Mulan Song 'Loyal Brave True'

Christina Aguilera, a known "Fighter," has released a brand new battle cry fit for a warrior. A warrior named Mulan, to be exact.

On Friday (March 6), the pop legend released "Loyal Brave True," a rousing ballad for Disney's upcoming live-action Mulan remake, that's written from the titular hero's perspective as she gears up to take her father's place in the Chinese army. "All for my family, reason I'm breathing, everything to lose," Xtina sings in the opening verse, while the chorus continues: "Should I ask myself in the water / What a warrior would do? / Tell me, underneath my armor / Am I loyal, brave, and true?"

The upcoming Mulan may not be a musical — sorry, "I'll Make A Man Out Of You" lovers — but it will still feature at least one of the classic songs from the 1998 animated flick. In addition to "Loyal Brave True," Aguilera has made an updated version of her classic ballad "Reflection," which she originally recorded at age 16. It marked the then-unknown's first release as a mainstream artist, coming a year before her radio smash "Genie in a Bottle."

In a new statement, Aguilera said, "The film Mulan and the song 'Reflection' coincided with getting me my first record deal. It's amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that's full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless. My new song, 'Loyal Brave True,' represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength."

According to Variety, the director of the new Mulan, Niki Caro, has helmed music videos for both "Reflection" and "Loyal Brave True," which will be released later this month. The live-action film — which stars Liu Yifei as Mulan — blazes into theaters on March 27, with the accompanying soundtrack dropping two days earlier on March 25. In the meantime, listen to Aguilera's "Loyal Brave True" above.