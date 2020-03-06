Lil Uzi Vert Has Sucked Us Into His Spaceship With Surprise Eternal Atake Drop

(Prince Williams/ Wireimage)

Two years and a little more than five months have passed since Lil Uzi Vert released his debut studio album Luv Is Rage 2. It's felt like decades getting to this point, you know, when his long-rumored follow-up, Eternal Atake, would be coming out. He did share a trailer earlier this week and drummed up some hype on Twitter by teasing it. Now, today (March 6), it's here. Eternal Atake is really here.

Eternal Atake is every bit as wild as you could imagine. There are pinball machines in places that they shouldn't be here, gunshot blasts set to foot-shuffling backdrops, and a homage to the Backstreet Boys that sounds just as random as you can imagine. In a surprising move on "P2," there's a flip of his smash 2017 single "XO Tour Llif3" that's sure to make fans nostalgic at its callback.

Its two previously released tunes, "Futsal Shuffle 2020" and "That Way," are listed as the LP's bonus tracks. With one feature from Syd of The Internet, Eternal Atake is largely Lil Uzi Vert's show — along with his other personalities Renji and, his latest, Baby Pluto.

We knew that Lil Uzi Vert was set to take over in 2020. We just knew. He started off the year with the release of the "Futsal Shuffle 2020" video that showed the world how to do his new dance move. Last year, even after he had reportedly thrown in the towel on his music career, he dropped off three loosies: "Free Uzi," "That's a Rack," and "Sanguine Paradise."

Stream Lil Uzi's long-awaited new album, Eternal Atake, up above.