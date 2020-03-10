How Alexa Can Help You Be A Wild 'N Out Wildstyle Battle Champ

Justina Valentine is the Wild 'N Out "Wildstyle queen" (on display, below) -- and now you can face off against the quick-witted lyricist on Amazon Alexa. "Ya damn right!"

Players will join their favorite rappers from the series in a Wildstyle battle. To earn points, you'll need to finish the rap with the best one-word rhyme you can think of -- and if you get more points than your opponent, you win! You can face off against others around the country and see where you stand on the leaderboard, or go head-to-head with your friends and family on one device.

How do you get started? Just say, "Alexa, open Wild 'N Out." And the rest is up to you! So put your freestyle skills (get it?) to the test right now on Amazon Alexa -- and keep watching Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out every Sunday at 7/6c and Tuesday at 8/7c on VH1!