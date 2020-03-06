Megan Thee Stallion Drops Suga Project, Twerks All Over Her 'B.I.T.C.H' Video

300 Entertainment

After a week of legal hangups that almost threatened its arrival, Megan Thee Stallion's Suga is here as promised.

The nine-track project — which Meg has clarified is not her debut album — dropped at midnight on Friday (March 6) and includes collaborations with Kehlani and Gunna, as well as production from Timbaland and Pharrell. The release comes after the Houston rapper was embroiled in a muddy lawsuit with her estranged label 1501 Certified Entertainment. After claiming earlier this week that the label was preventing her from releasing new music, she filed a lawsuit against them and was granted a temporary restraining order that allows her to release new music. Megan subsequently celebrated the victory on Instagram, writing, "To be clear, I will stand up for myself. ... I am NO ONE'S PROPERTY."

Because Meg clearly has so much to celebrate today, she decided to also drop the video for "B.I.T.C.H," which introduces us to her "Suga" persona. The clip opens with her other alter-ego Tina Snow giving Suga a pep talk: "What you need to do is go in there and show them that you that bitch." What follows is some real "hot girl" action — Meg hanging out of a town car in a neon coat, rocking a dominatrix outfit with her hotties behind her, and twerking in a bubble-filled jacuzzi.

Speaking about her new Suga persona in a Vanity Fair interview on Thursday, the rapper spilled, "Suga basically is just going through it, but she getting through it. She’s just not afraid to say when she’s wrong, she’s making mistakes, and she’s messing up, but she’s still strong at the end of the day."

Press play on Megan Thee Stallion's new project below to hear Suga in all her independent, confident glory. She's fought hard for this moment, after all.