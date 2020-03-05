Getty Images

Taika Waititi Is Going Full Willy Wonka With Two New Charlie And The Chocolate Factory Series

Get ready to step into a world of pure imagination. Taika Waititi is bringing his vision of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to Netflix.

According to Variety, Academy Award winner Waititi is working alongside the platform on a pair of series: one based on the popular book by Roald Dahl and another set to explore the Oompa-Loompas, the small humans who Willy Wonka rescued from Loompaland and brought them to work at his factory.

Waititi will write, direct, and executive produce the two new series, which will both be animated, though there aren't many further details beyond that.

"The shows will retain the quintessential spirit and tone of the original story while building out the world and characters far beyond the pages of the Dahl book for the very first time," Netflix said of the upcoming series.

This isn't the last bit of the Roald Dahl universe that we'll see coming to Netflix, either. Stories like Matilda, The Twits, and The BFG are a part of an "extensive partnership" between the platform and The Roald Dahl Story Company.

"Finding just the right creative partner to bring Willy Wonka, Charlie, and the Oompa-Loompas to life in animation was a daunting task...until Taika walked into the room," said Netflix Vice President of Original Animation Melissa Cobb. "Then, it was really obvious. If Dahl had created a character of a filmmaker to adapt his work, I’m pretty sure he would have created Taika."

"In the words of Willy Wonka himself – we are ‘Delighted! Charmed! Overjoyed!’ with Taika’s appointment on this project," announced Gideon Simeloff, for the Roald Dahl Story Company. "There is something undeniably Wonka-esque about Taika’s creative flair and inimitable sense of humor and we cannot think of anyone more perfectly suited to leading the creative charge on these first of their kind, feature quality Netflix shows."

There's currently no timeframe, it appears, for when we can expect these series to debut. But the idea that they'll soon exist is sure to send many Dahl fans feeling as though they're floating along on fizzy lifting drinks.