Hayley Williams Is Taking Her New Solo Songs To Smaller Venues: 'I Crave Intimacy'

Bonnie Biess/Getty Images)

Hayley Williams isn't only dropping her solo debut album, Petals for Armor, in May, she's also going to be heading on her first-ever solo tour. The singer announced the official, only for smaller venues, trek in support of her LP today (March 5). Tickets go on sale on March 13.

Williams broke the news on Instagram with a post detailing the dates and her preferences for where she performs. "i crave INTIMACY. these are small shows - I've been wanting to do this for a long time," she wrote in the caption.

The fun kicks off on May 13 at Melkweg Max in Amsterdam, Netherlands, with goth-pop band The Ninth Wave as the guest throughout all of the European dates. After four more shows on the continent, Williams hits North America, starting with the Moore Theatre in Seattle, WA on May 28. This leg of the trek, which features poet and musician Arlo Parks, wraps up on June 29 in Nashville, TN.

Williams is dropping Petals For Armor on May 8. The LP is set to feature the recently released tunes, "Simmer," "Leave It Alone," and "Cinnamon." She shared the first part of the album last month as Petals for Armor 1.

Check out the dates for Williams's forthcoming tour up above.