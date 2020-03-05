The Cast Of Gentefied On The Power Of Telling Latinx Stories 'Without Apologizing'

Courtesy Netflix

"Right away, you see it and you're like, 'Oh, this is real, this is raw, this is how we speak in our everyday lives,'" actress Julissa Calderon remembers of reading the Gentefied script for the first time. That wasn't an accident: Part of what makes the new Netflix show, which follows a community of Latinx people defining the American dream for themselves, so honest is the fact that it was created by Latinx people. And that reflects in the nonstop Spanglish flow that invites viewers to pay attention, and to step into the world of the Morales cousins, who are staring down the threat of gentrification in Boyle Heights, California.

But they're not the only people trying to navigate change in both their backyard and personal lives. Ana (Karrie Martin) is also navigating what it means to follow her dreams as an artist, while her girlfriend Yessika (Calderon) is holding tight to protect and preserve the Heights's multicultural truth. Meanwhile, Lidia (Annie Gonzalez) is juggling a pregnancy and an on-and-off relationship, as well as deciding if she can emotionally afford to leave Boyle Heights for a new job opportunity.

Those storylines particularly spoke to Gonzalez, who tells MTV News, "A lot of the time, you see Latinx representation on TV and either we're over-sexualized, or we're the virgin, or we're so one-dimensional." On Gentefied, however, "there are steamy scenes, yet we'll still tear a mother-sucker down and let you know what our community's about and how empowered we are... in our bra and panties," she adds with a laugh.

And shows like Gentefied, as well as the diverse, Latinx-American shows like On My Block, Jane the Virgin, Ugly Betty, and others that came before them, are only the beginning. "We need to keep telling these stories," Martin urges, "without apologizing or asking for permission. Just do it! And I think slowly – it's not a quick pace, slowly but surely, the industry is opening up for that."