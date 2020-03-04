Robert Pattinson's Batmobile Is A Fast And Furious Fever Dream

Warner Bros. Pictures

First, the world gave us Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, also known as the Dark Knight himself, Batman.

Then, The Batman director Matt Reeves gave us the new Batmobile PatMan would be speeding around in, and it was good.

Reeves took to Twitter with the first official images of Batman's new ride, and it looks like something you may very well see in one of the Fast and Furious films. But more than that, it actually looks, well, pretty badass.

Reeves offered eager fans three different views of the vehicle. You can see its headlights cutting through the darkness as Batman himself stands off to the side in one image, with a retro-styled hood that almost channels the classic Batman TV series Batmobile's design.

But from the back, it seems downright menacing. Bright red taillights make for a striking sight, especially if you were to happen to see this bad boy tearing down the road with Batman inside. Criminals of Gotham? That would be your cue to high-tail it away, far away from whatever Batman has going down.

Originally, Reeves had shared a quick shot of Robert Pattinson in his new batsuit for adoring fans to take in, and now this view of the Batmobile is just icing on the cake.

We're still quite a ways out from seeing anything substantial, though. Keep in mind that The Batman isn't slated to actually hit theaters until June 25, 2021. But it's boasting an all-star cast that sound as though they're going to totally kill it: Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Right?

This could be one of the best Batman films we've seen just yet. It's still too early to tell, but...that car? That cast? PatMan? Come on.