From Alabama to Virginia, and everywhere in between

Who Is Winning The 2020 Presidential Primaries? Here's Your One-Stop Guide

It’s been a long road to the 2020 primaries, which seemingly began… well, almost immediately after Donald Trump was sworn in as president in 2017. (Seriously: His team filed re-election paperwork on January 20, hours after the inauguration.) And while plenty of Democratic hopefuls — and even some Republicans! — have made their ambitions known, the country’s most arduous and expensive job interview has narrowed the field considerably.

So who will face off at the polls on November 3, 2020? The Democratic candidate will be determined at the Democratic National Convention this July in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and President Trump will almost certainly clinch the Republican nomination in August. But after a number of primary elections and caucuses, we have a better idea of where candidates stand. After isolated votes in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and Senator Elizabeth Warren all headed to the polls on Tuesday (March 3) to battle it out for their party’s nomination.

It will take a while for every state and territory to cast their primary ballots, and there are sure to be surprises along the way. Below, your cheat sheet to the 2020 presidential race.

Alabama

Voted on: March 3, 2020

Pledged delegates up for grabs: 52

Who won?

Biden came out on top of Alabama’s primary election as the winner, followed by Sanders, Bloomberg, and Warren. Trump won the Republican primary, as expected.

American Samoa

Voted on: March 3, 2020

Pledged delegates up for grabs: 6

Who won?

Bloomberg came out of the territory's primary election as the leader, followed by Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, Sanders, and Biden. The Republican party will hold a territorial convention on March 24.

Arkansas

Voted on: March 3, 2020

Pledged delegates up for grabs: 31

Who won?

Biden took the win in Arkansas, followed by Sanders, Bloomberg, and Warren. Trump won the Republican primary.

California

Voted on: March 3, 2020

Pledged delegates up for grabs: 415

Who won?

Sanders has garnered the majority of the vote, followed by Biden, Bloomberg, and Warren. Trump won the Republican primary.

Colorado

Voted on: March 3, 2020

Pledged delegates up for grabs: 67

Who won?

Sanders won Colorado's primary election on Super Tuesday, trailed by Biden, Bloomberg, and Warren. Trump won the Republican primary.

Iowa

Voted on: February 3, 2020

Pledged delegates up for grabs: 41

Who won?

The Iowa caucuses were a mess, but after a flood of conspiracy theories and concern, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg came out on top, followed by Sanders.

Maine

Voted on: March 3, 2020

Pledged delegates up for grabs: 24

The official tally in Maine was called the morning after Super Tuesday, on March 4: Former Vice President Joe Biden narrowly edged out Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, by a margin of 1.2 percent.

Massachusetts

Voted on: March 3, 2020

Pledged delegates up for grabs: 91

Who won?

Biden won the majority of the vote in the state on Super Tuesday, followed by Sanders, Warren, and Bloomberg — meaning Massachusetts Senator Warren came in third place in her own state. Trump won the Republican primary, as expected.

Minnesota

Voted on: March 3, 2020

Pledged delegates up for grabs: 75

Who won?

Biden won the state’s Democratic primary. In second place was Sanders, who won the state in 2016, followed by Warren and Bloomberg. Trump won the Republican primary.

Nevada

Voted on: February 23, 2020

Pledged delegates up for grabs: 36

Who won?

Sanders won the Democratic primary caucus in Nevada, followed by Biden, Buttigieg, Warren, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Trump won the Republican caucus.

New Hampshire

Voted on: February 11, 2020

Pledged delegates up for grabs: 24

Who won?

Sanders came out of the state's primary election as the leader, followed closely by Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Warren, and Biden. Trump won the Republican nomination.

North Carolina

Voted on: March 3, 2020

Pledged delegates up for grabs: 110

Who won?

Biden won the majority of votes from the state, followed by Sanders, Bloomberg, and Warren. Trump won the Republican primary.

Oklahoma

Voted on: March 3, 2020

Pledged delegates up for grabs: 37

Who won?

Biden won the Sooner State, followed by Sanders, Bloomberg, and Warren. Trump won the Republican primary.

South Carolina

Voted on: February 29, 2020

Pledged delegates up for grabs: 54

Who won?

Biden won the primary when the power of Black voters' ballots were put to the test in the first primary in a majority Black electorate. He was followed by Sanders and businessman Tom Steyer.

Tennessee

Voted on: March 3, 2020

Pledged delegates up for grabs: 64

Who won?

The same day that a massive and deadly tornado swept across the state, Tennessee's Democratic voters selected Biden as their primary election winner, followed by Sanders, Bloomberg, and Warren. Trump won the Republican primary.

Texas

Voted on: March 3, 2020

Pledged delegates up for grabs: 228

Who won?

The state's Democratic voters selected Biden as their primary election winner, followed by Sanders, Bloomberg, and Warren. Trump won the Republican primary.

Utah

Voted on: March 3, 2020

Pledged delegates up for grabs: 29

Who won?

Sanders won the state's Democratic primary election, followed by Biden, Bloomberg, and Warren. Trump won the Republican primary.

Vermont

Voted on: March 3, 2020

Pledged delegates up for grabs: 16

Who won?

Sanders won the Democratic primary election, followed by former Biden, Bloomberg, and Warren. Trump won the Republican primary.

Virginia

Voted on: March 3, 2020

Pledged delegates up for grabs: 99

Who won?

Biden won the state’s Democratic primary election, followed by Sanders, Warren, and Bloomberg. The Virginia Republican Party did not hold a primary election this year.