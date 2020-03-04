Bernie Sanders Won The Utah Primary In A Repeat Performance

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

He swept the state in the 2016 caucuses, and won again on Super Tuesday

The polls are closed in Utah and the results are in: On Tuesday (March 3), Vermont senator Bernie Sanders won the state's Democratic primary election, with 34.6 percent of the vote and 71 percent of precincts reporting. He was followed by former Vice President Joe Biden, who garnered 17.1 of the vote; former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, with a close 16.9 percent of the vote; and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, with 15.4 percent of the vote. President Donald Trump won the Republican primary, as projected. As the Salt Lake Tribune notes, a lot of Utahans vote by mail , which likely accounts why former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Mayor Pete Buttigieg earned 9.9 percent of the vote, and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar earned 3.9 percent of the vote, despite dropping out on Sunday and Monday, respectively. Sanders swept Utah in 2016, with 79.6 percent of the vote in what then were the Utah caucuses. The state legislature returned to primary elections after low voter turnout in the 2016 caucuses.

The state had 29 pledged delegates up for grabs; as Vox explains, 19 of them will be apportioned by congressional district, while the other 10 will be allocated in accordance to the statewide vote.

The state holds their primary election for the United States House of Representatives and governor on June 30; the state is not projected to host a Senate election this year.

This is a developing story. MTV News will update it as we know more.