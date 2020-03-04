Everything You Need To Know About The Gossip Girl Reboot

In case you missed it, a whole new set of elite teenagers will soon be taking over the Upper East Side. Yep! Gossip Girl is getting a reboot. And although the news was first confirmed last summer, an updated version of the hit CW series is suddenly starting to feel more real as new details emerge. But as with any reboot, we've got questions — and lots of 'em. For starters, will members of the original cast be returning? Will the series be available to stream? Will any character be as dramatic, glamorous, and over-the-top as Blair Waldorf?
As you probably could've guessed, details about the upcoming series are — at this point, anyway — still being unveiled. And while there's still a lot we don't know about what fans, both new and old, can expect from this new generation of New York City private school teens, we do know some of the tea. And if you want to know more about the reboot's cast, how you'll be able to watch, and who from the OG series is down to return, well, you've come to the right place. XOXO.
-
What will the reboot be about?
We know how much you loved the original Gossip Girl, which ran for six seasons on the CW between 2007 and 2012. But alas, those days are over. And we'd also be remiss not the mention that, at this point, the OG series is actually pretty outdated. That's why the reboot is more like an update, with a whole new generation of Upper East Side teens to take over the steps of the Met.
"Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl," said a description shared by Deadline. "The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years."
-
How many episodes will there be?
If you're looking for a new series to binge-watch, this might just be it. According to Hollywood Reporter's original reboot announcement, the updated version of the series will span 10 episodes. In other words, all you'll really need is a weekend to finish, which isn't all the bad considering we used to tune in weekly for the better part of a year to watch one season of the original.
-
How can we watch?
Speaking of tuning in weekly, you need not worry. When the reboot was first announced last summer, Hollywood Reporter also revealed that it would go directly to WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service, HBO Max. And while we're hoping they'll release the season at once so we can have the binge-watch session of our dreams, it remains unclear how the streaming platform plans to roll out each episode.
-
When does the series come out?
Like you, we're desperate for more information about when the reboot will hit HBO Max. Unfortunately, the streaming platform doesn't come out until May 2020. Whether or not the series will be available upon launch of the service is so far unknown.
-
Who's starring?
On March 2, Deadline confirmed that the Gossip Girl reboot found its star in Code Black actress Emily Alyn Lind. Lind will play the role of Audrey, a character that has "been in a long term relationship and is beginning to wonder what more could be out there."
-
Who else has joined the cast?
After the news broke the Lind would be the Upper East Side's new queen bee, four other members of the cast were revealed. Lind will be joined by Whitney Peak from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Eli Brown from Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Johnathan Fernandez from Lethal Weapon, and broadway actor Jason Gotay.
-
Will the series be more diverse?
Writer and executive producer Joshua Safran recently opened up about diversity in the original series, and how this upcoming iteration of the show will be a lot more inclusive. "There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show," he said at Vulture Festival last November. "I was the only gay writer I think the entire time I was there. Even when I went to private school in New York in the '90s, the school didn't necessarily reflect what was on Gossip Girl. So, this time around the leads are nonwhite. There's a lot of queer content on this show. It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that. The thing I can’t say is there is a twist, and that all relates to the twist."
-
Are any original cast members returning?
As far as we know, at least one original cast member will be returning for the reboot, and it might not be who you think. Kristen Bell, the show's OG narrator, will once again provide the voice for the mysterious, scandal-breaking blogger. "Kristen Bell has always been and will always be the voice of Gossip Girl," producers confirmed in a statement in November.
As of now, other fan favorites — including Blake Lively, Chace Crawford, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, and Penn Badgley, among others — have not been confirmed. But that doesn't mean they haven't expressed interest. Lively, for example, told Variety that "it all sort of depends" on how long the commitment would be. Meester told Vanity Fair in 2017 that "if everyone was into it," she'd consider it, too. And Crawford said on Watch What Happens Live that "it'd be nice" to return in some capacity. Badgley and Westwick, however, didn't seem very interested. And though the reboot will certainly be different from the original, the fact that Bell will be returning is confirmation that at least some things will remain the same.
-
Will the show explore beyond the Upper East Side?
Yes! When Safran attended Vulture Festival in November, he also provided some insight about where the show will take place. And good news — a lot of it will look familiar. This new generation of students will — like the ones who came before them — attend Constance Billard School for Girls. "It is 12 years, I guess 13 years after the original," he said. "So we are in real time from the original where we are in the show." While speaking to ET, however, Safran shared that not every character will be from the Upper East Side. "Brooklyn's not the bad place to live," he told the outlet. "Brooklyn's probably cooler in the new version than Manhattan, 'cause it is in some places [in real life]. Other than that, it has the DNA of the original."