Everything You Need To Know About The Gossip Girl Reboot

(Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images)

In case you missed it, a whole new set of elite teenagers will soon be taking over the Upper East Side. Yep! Gossip Girl is getting a reboot. And although the news was first confirmed last summer, an updated version of the hit CW series is suddenly starting to feel more real as new details emerge. But as with any reboot, we've got questions — and lots of 'em. For starters, will members of the original cast be returning? Will the series be available to stream? Will any character be as dramatic, glamorous, and over-the-top as Blair Waldorf?

As you probably could've guessed, details about the upcoming series are — at this point, anyway — still being unveiled. And while there's still a lot we don't know about what fans, both new and old, can expect from this new generation of New York City private school teens, we do know some of the tea. And if you want to know more about the reboot's cast, how you'll be able to watch, and who from the OG series is down to return, well, you've come to the right place. XOXO.