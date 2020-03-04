Joe Biden Beat Bernie Sanders In Maine By The Tiniest Margin

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden received 34.3 percent of the vote in Maine with 88 percent of precincts reporting, making him the winner in the state's Super Tuesday primary election on March 3, per the Bangor Daily News. He narrowly pulled ahead of Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, who received 33.1. percent of the vote, Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren who received 15.8 percent of the vote, and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg who received 11.9 percent of the vote. President Donald Trump won the Republican primary, as expected.

The vote was called at 9 a.m. Wednesday (March 4), hours before Bloomberg announced he was dropping out of the race.

Maine has 24 pledged delegates up for grabs: So far, 8 went to Biden, 8 to Sanders, and 2 to Elizabeth Warren.

Young voters made up 15 percent of voter turnout, per the Washington Post's exit polls; of those people aged 18-29, 65 percent indicated their support for Sanders. Notably, 60 percent of respondents to those polls also said they have a favorable view of socialism, which might have accounted for the hairline race between Biden and. Sanders.

The highly anticipated primary race for U.S. Senate, in which incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins is defending her seat, and the state's two congressional district primary elections won't take place until June 9.