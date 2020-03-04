Bernie Sanders Takes The Lead In The Colorado Primary

JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images

With 82 percent reporting, Senator Bernie Sanders is the projected winner in Colorado's primary election on Super Tuesday (March 3) with 35 percent of the vote, the New York Times reported. He was trailed by former Vice President Joe Biden who received 22 percent of the vote, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg who garnered 21 percent of the vote, and Senator Elizabeth Warren who earned 17 percent of the vote. President Donald Trump won the Republican primary, as expected.

So far, Sanders has grabbed five of the 67 delegates up for grabs in Colorado, with Biden taking two delegates, and Bloomberg taking three delegates. Colorado is one of the only Super Tuesday states with more Republican registered voters than those registered Democratic, so all eyes were on independent voters to seal the Democrat's fate.

The primary race for U.S. Senate, in which Republican Cory Gardner is defending his seat, and the state's seven congressional district primary elections won't take place until June 30.

Colorado joined the American Samoa and 13 other states holding their primary on Tuesday — including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

This is a developing story. MTV News will update it as we know more.