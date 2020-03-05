Sneak Peek: This Is How The Busch Family Brewed Kicks Off Summer

The Busch family brewed is always doing "fun things." And in a sneak peek of the brand-new MTV series highlighting the beer clan, father Billy Sr., mom Christi and their seven children are kicking off summer at their farm. With a big party, naturally.

"We've got cornhole, beer pong, Slip 'N Slide," 22-year-old Gussie states in the video above. "We always have this party, but every year it gets better and better and better."

So how would Billy Jr, the oldest offspring, describe his parents and siblings -- and having "so many different personalities under one roof"?

"I'd say at the end of the day, we're a pretty normal family," he states.

But Gussie disagrees. How would he describe his loved ones? Peep the clip, and do not miss the series premiere of The Busch Family Brewed tonight at 9/8c!