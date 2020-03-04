Bernie Sanders Is Taking The Lead In California's Primary

JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

With 415 delegates up for grabs in California, it's easily one of the most formidable states on the roster for Super Tuesday

With 415 delegates up for grabs in California, it's easily one of the most formidable states on the roster for Super Tuesday, and voters came out in droves to cast their ballots for the likely winner.

Senator Bernie Sanders has garnered 33 percent of the vote with 81 percent reporting. He was followed by former Vice President Joe Biden who received 24 percent of the vote, billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg who received 14 percent of the vote, and Senator Elizabeth Warren who received 12 percent of the vote. President Donald Trump won the Republican primary, as expected.

"Thank you California," Sanders tweeted. "You showed that Americans are ready for a government and economy that works for all of us, not just the 1%. Let's go forward together."

The 415 delegates were spread out among three candidates so far, with Sanders taking 87 delegates, Biden taking 54 delegates, and Warren taking one delegate. Turnout among Latinx voters — who are largely registered Democrats and represent a third of California's eligible voters — sided overwhelmingly with Sanders, according to ABC News exit polls.

Californians also voted in a special election for the U.S. House of Representatives to replace former Rep. Katie Hill, who resigned in December amid an ethics investigation surrounding a relationship with a former campaign staffer that resulted in the nonconsensual leaking of photos of her; that primary has yet to be called. There's no statewide race for governor or U.S. Senate this year, but all of the state's 53 congressional districts are up for grabs. NPR has consolidated the full list of all Congressional battles, including the primary races that have yet to be called.

The state wasn't the only location to hold a presidential primary on Tuesday — 14 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia also cast their votes, as did the territory American Samoa.

This is a developing story. MTV News will update it as we know more.